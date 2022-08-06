Senior India opener Shikhar Dhawan launched his own sports education and training organisation on Friday, August 5. The academy is named Da One Sports. It will undertake training in eight sports at the grassroots and elite levels.



The academy has started various programmes, like the Grass Root Innovation Program and the Sports Training Programme. It will also focus on developing sporting culture at the foundation level, as mentioned in a report by PTI.



Dhawan's organisation is also developing four Centres of Excellence (CoEs), along with educating 500 coaches through its Coaches Education Programme. The aim of Da One is to have a Sports and Wellness Programme that impacts lives of one million athletes in a positive manner in the next five years, PTI reports.



"We are selecting the best coaches from all across India to ensure good quality training. I feel cricket has given me so much and I want to give in my efforts and play my part towards keeping it alive," Dhawan said, as stated in a report by PTI.



It may be noted that last month, the cricketer had announced his plan to launch a sports city in the metaverse. The proposed sports city would be a multifaceted space, it was reported. The sports city would house cricket stadiums, a sportsplex where one can watch sports, a sports cafe, gym, e-sports zone, cottages, running tracks, the first-of-its-kind 3D immersive sports museum, a sports library and much more, as mentioned in a report by The Indian Express.



“I have always tried to keep abreast with tech trends. I am really intrigued by how sports can blend with the latest web innovations. With the evolving internet consumption trends of millennials and Gen Z, our multifaceted team is pushing the boundaries in the virtual reality space to make it truly democratic and accessible for everyone,” Dhawan had said in a press statement, as per The Indian Express.

As for Da One Sports, it is located in Gurgaon. Those interested can visit the official website https://daonesports. com for more details.