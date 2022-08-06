Today, August 6, it is expected that Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham will announce the Amrita Entrance Examination Engineering (AEEE) 2022 results. For all the candidates who have been waiting for it, once the results are ready, they can be checked via the official website, amrita.edu.

Phase I of the AEEE exam was conducted from June 17 to 19 and the AEEE Phase II 2022 exam was conducted from July 31 to August 2. The exam was conducted in a computer based test (CBT) mode, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times.

Once the AEEE 2022 results are declared, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham will commence the Centralised Seat Allotment Process (CSAP) 2022 and for the same, the registration process too will begin only after the results are declared.

August 12 is the last date to register and by August 15 the trial allotment will begin. The first allotment will begin on August 17 and the second on August 24.

A few important points:

1) 70% of the seats in each branch are reserved for those who secured ranks in AEEE 2022, 25% for those with valid JEE Mains 2022 score

2) 3% is reserved for those with valid SAT (Scholastic Assessment Test) score

3) 2% with valid Pearson Undergraduate Engineering Entrance Exam score