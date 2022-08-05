By now you must have already come across the video where adults carry students on their shoulders across the Daman River in Nashik, Maharashtra so that they are able to get to their school Sukla Vidyalaya in Devalcha Pada village. This is because of a lack of a bridge.



"There are around 15-20 children who have to cross the river to go to school. The river is deep, so we carry them either on our shoulders or in big containers. We request the administration to build a bridge," said a local resident, as stated in a report in ANI.



A local resident of the village, Laxman said, "The children of the village in Peth taluka have to swim daily, even in the rain and cross the river to go to school every day by risking their lives. People send their children to school to get an education at the cost of their lives."



Parents carry their children on their shoulders and are not ready to send them off on their own fearing a mishap. And during monsoons, this problem is more pronounced. This is because the backwater of the Suki River is released into the river, and then the river gets flooded. At such a time, children are not able to go to school for many months, due to which their studies are affected.



A local said, "It has been many years since we are living like this. There are no roads, no bridge, which makes it very difficult for children to go to school."



In every election, the representatives of the people visit the village and the people put forth their demand for a bridge, inform the residents of the village. From MPs, and MLAs to Zilla Parishads, and Panchayat Samiti members to local public representatives, the people of the village have been pleading for the bridge for years, but the government never pays attention to it.



Once the election tour concludes, people's representatives forget the problems of the village.



The people of the village still have high hopes that a bridge will be built on this river. The way the state government wants to provide education to every child; it must also take some steps in this direction. The people are demanding that a bridge should be built on the river soon so that children can go to school daily without risking their lives.