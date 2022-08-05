The admit card for Phase II of the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) will be released tomorrow by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The hall tickets will be available for download tomorrow via the NTA's official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Phase I of the exam was conducted on July 9, 11 and 12 by the NTA. Phase II has been scheduled for August 12, 13 and 14. The NTA is conducting the UGC NET exam this year for the December 2021 and June 2022 merged cycles.

In order to download your hall ticket, follow these steps:

1. Visit ugcnet.nta.nic.in, NTA's official website for UGC NET

2. At the bottom of the page, find the 'Candidates Activities' section

3. Click on the link for the admit card for UGC NET 2022 Phase II. The link should be activated tomorrow

4. Enter your registration number and date of birth in order to log in

5. Your admit card will be available. Check all details and download

6. Print a copy in order to carry it to the exam centre