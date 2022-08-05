Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann laid the foundation stone for a new medical institute in the state on Friday, August 5. The institute is named Sant Attar Singh State Institute of Medical Sciences. It will be built at Mastuana Sahib in the state's Sangrur district.

Mann stated that his government is committed to providing quality medical facilities to the people and the institute will be a step forward in this direction. He also added that the institute will help Sangrur emerge as a hub of medical education in the region, as per a report by PTI.

The cost of building the institute has been pegged at Rs 345 crore. It is set to come up over an area of 25 acres. Mann said that the medical college would be ready by March 31 next year and the academic session would commence from April 1, 2023.

According to an official statement, "This project will be a humble and befitting tribute to the great religious leader Sant Attar Singh, who propagated the message of universal love, peace and communal harmony to people," the Chief Minister said. He also recalled Sant Attar Singh's contribution in spreading education, as per PTI.

Apart from the construction of an academic block, the project also includes upgrading the existing Civil Hospital in Sangrur by increasing its capacity from the current 220 beds to 360 beds. A nursing school would also be established under this project.