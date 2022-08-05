When the educational institutions of the country excels, the country excels, shared the Governor of Tamil Nadu RN Ravi on Thursday, August 4, while he was imploring higher educational institutions of the state to perform better in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) which were announced just last month.



Speaking at the conclave Excellence of Higher Education in Tamil Nadu, held in Raj Bhavan to felicitate 11 institutions that had secured top ranks in NIRF ranking, the Governor said, "The recognition received by these institutions is commendable, but more Tamil Nadu institutions must go up in the ranking in the future."



The governor said best practices followed by these institutions, which helped them bag top ranks in NIRF, should be shared with other institutions. He also said government and private institutes must collaborate and share their knowledge to grow further, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.



Congratulating institutions on their NIRF ranking, the Governor said this feat was possible because of their initiative, dedication, commitment, managerial skills and teamwork. He said universities in the State have done some outstanding work in the field of research, innovation and administration.



State Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy said institutions from Tamil Nadu have secured top rankings in almost all categories. Totally, 163 institutions from Tamil Nadu had made it to the top 1,000 NIRF 2022 list. “Tamil Nadu has been consistently excelling in student enrollment in higher education and improving quality of education,” Ponmudy said.



Health Minister Ma Subramaniam, who lauded the performance of medical colleges in the State in NIRF 2022, said Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences and CMC Vellore have done well while Madras Medical College was placed 12th among India’s top medical colleges.



Universities and colleges that secured top ranks in NIRF gave presentations on methodology and strategy adopted by them in achieving excellence.

The 11 institutions felicitated at the conclave are:

1) IIT Madras

2) Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore

3) Vellore Institute of Technology, Vellore

4) National Institute of Technology, Trichy

5) Christian Medical College, Vellore

6) Presidency College, Chennai

7) Loyola College, Chennai

8) PSGR Krishnammal College for Women, Coimbatore

9) Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai

10) SRM Dental College, Chennai

11) JSS College of Pharmacy, Ooty