The timetable for the CBSE Class X and XII Compartment Exams has been released. Students can access the full schedule from the CBSE's official website, cbse.gov.in.

The results for the CBSE Class X and Class XII Board exams were announced on July 22 this year. While students from Class X registered a pass percentage of 94.40%, the pass percentage for Class XII students was 92.71%.

The compartment exams will be conducted for all those who have registered for it. The exams for Class X will begin on August 23 and end on August 29. On the other hand, the Class XII compartment exam will be conducted on August 23. The exam will be conducted in accordance with the COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). The exam will begin at 10.30 am and will end at 12.30 pm. Students will be given 15 minutes in the beginning to read through the question paper.

CBSE had this year conducted the Class X and Class XII Board exams across two terms, and the result was calculated on the basis of a 50:50 weightage for both terms. Students on the other hand had been demanding that their final score be decided on the "best of either terms" format, but to no avail.

In order to download the schedule for the CBSE compartment exams for Class X and XII, follow these steps:

1. Head to cbse.gov.in

2. Click on 'Main Website' option

3. On the page that opens, click on 'Datesheet of compartment examination-August 2022'

4. The schedule will be displayed. Check and download for future reference.