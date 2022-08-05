The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the results of the Joint Entrance Test (JEE) Mains Session 2 exam tomorrow, on August 6, according to media reports. The answer key for the JEE Mains Session 2 was released on August 3 and students were given time until today to raise any objections.

Students can check their results on the NTA's official website nta.ac.in or on the JEE official website jeemain.nta.ac.in. After checking the scores, candidates can raise objections to individual questions, if required. The NTA charges Rs 200 as fee per question for revaluation and this fee is non-refundable.

The JEE Mains Session 2 exam was conducted last month between July 25 and July 30. This year, the NTA is conducting the JEE exam in two sessions only. Students have been protesting this move vehemently and are demanding the aspirants be given an extra attempt. Just yesterday, the hashtag #JEEMains2022ExtraAttemptForAll was trending on Twitter again. However, there is no word from the NTA on the extra attempt.