The National Testing Agency (NTA) has been directed by the Kerala High Court to file a detailed statement explaining the manner in which the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) was conducted in the state.



Details have also been sought with regards to the incident, wherein, a few female candidates who had appeared for the exam at an exam centre in Kollam last month were forced to remove their innerwear. The statement should be filed with all supporting documents.



This happened on Wednesday, August 3, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.



A Division Bench issued the order on a petition filed by Asif Azad, a party-in-person, seeking compensation to the girl students who are forced to remove their innerwear which caused them mental trauma and stress before the exam.



The petitioner also sought to introduce a common protocol for the conduct of NEET.



As per the complaint, the incident took place after metallic hooks were detected in the innerwear of some girls during screening. Many girl students were asked to remove their innerwear if they wanted to attempt the exam, causing them severe emotional distress.



S Nirmal, counsel for the NTA, said with regard to the alleged incident, a case has been registered. The petitioner had made inappropriate averments against the agency, which had conducted the NEET examination for nearly three lakh students across the country. Besides, the petition did not satisfy the requirements of a public interest litigation.



The government pleader also acknowledged the fact of the registration of the case.



The petitioner pointed out that it was not the first time that such an incident happened. A similar incident took place in 2017 in Kannur and four teachers of a school were suspended for asking a girl to remove her innerwear before entering the exam hall.