The admit cards for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2022 Phase III are likely to be released tomorrow, August 5, on the official website. Students who have registered for the exam will be able to download the admit cards. The NATA exam is conducted by the Council of Architecture. It is a national-level exam that admits students to the five-year BArch and BPlanning programmes.

The NATA 2022 Phase III exam will be conducted on August 7, 2022. The candidates are required to carry the admit cards to the exam hall. The admit cards consist of not just the candidates' details, but also guidelines for the exam. Registrations for the exam were conducted in July, with the registration window closing on July 27. The results for the NATA 2022 Phase II were announced on July 15.

In order to download the admit cards, follow these steps:

1) Candidates are required to visit the official website nata.in

2) Click on the link for admit cards for the NATA 2022 Phase III exam, which will go live when the admit cards are available for download

3) Enter your email ID and password as assigned during the registration process and press enter

4) Your admit card will appear on the screen

5) Check details such as your name, roll number, exam centre, city and date

6) Download and take a printout.