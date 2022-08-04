Under an initiative taken by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), about 21 foreign students of Lucknow University (LU) have been given Indian alumni cards. The initiative was taken so that the graduating students carry a sense of belonging and bond with the country, wherever they go.

This is for the first time that foreign students have been given Indian alumni cards. The cards were handed out at a farewell function held at the regional office of ICCR on the evening of August 3, Wednesday.

A Lucknow University spokesperson said, "The alumni card was awarded to the 2022 batch of foreign students, who studied at LU under ICCR fellowships. This is a unique initiative of the ICCR to establish a cultural bond with the scholars, getting dispersed across the globe. The initiative shall add to the global connection and strengthen the mission of universal peace and amity," as per a report by ANI.

Meanwhile, ICCR Regional Director Arvind Kumar said, "From this year, ICCR has decided to organise a farewell function for ICCR scholars who would be finishing their studies. The aim of organising this event is to not only bid farewell to students but also to strengthen the bond. It is a significant step towards our cultural diplomacy."

It may be noted that in June 2022, LU announced that it had received a record number of applications from foreign students. The varsity informed that students from around 50 countries submitted more than 800 applications to pursue higher education at LU until May 31, when the application process ended. The applications were received through ICCR.

Lucknow University Vice-Chancellor, Alok Kumar Rai, had then said, “The record applications of international students is indicative of high standards of education and research imparted by the university, besides offering various facilities,” as noted in a report by shiksha.com.