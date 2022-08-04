A group of five girls studying in Class X in Delhi landed in trouble after they thrashed their classmate and uploaded a video of the incident on social media. The victim, aged 13 years, and all the girls belonged to the same school, the Delhi Police informed.

"One Allamuddin from Malka Ganj on Wednesday, August 3, reported that some girls in the school of his 13-year old daughter had a scuffle with her during the day, following which, instead of reporting the matter, he took her (victim) for primary treatment to Hindu Rao Hospital," Sagar Singh Kalsi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) said, as noted in a ANI report.

Quoting the complaint, the DCP informed, "They reported the matter to the police after they found that the alleged group of girls had uploaded the video on Instagram, after which they turned up to the police station to file the complaint."

He also said that the victim has also filed a written complaint regarding the matter, wherein she has assured that she would identify all five of her tormentors, who are studying in Class X in her school. The DCP also informed that the victim has been medically examined, as per ANI.

A case under the provisions of Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act and a Daily Diary (DD) entry were lodged at the Roopnagar Police Station. The investigation report would be filed before the Juvenile Justice Board, the DCP further informed. He said that the police has currently taken actions as per provisions in the JJ Act. However, the reasons behind this rash act by the group of five girls has not yet been reported.