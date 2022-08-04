The second shift of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG 2022 scheduled for August 4, Thursday was cancelled across all centres, while its first shift was postponed for a few centres across 17 states. Officials of the National Testing Agency (NTA) stated administrative and technical reasons for the cancellation.

"Due to various administrative and technical reasons, the CUET (UG)–2022 scheduled for August 4 (first shift) has been postponed to August 12 for a few examination centres in 17 states," said Sadhana Parashar, Senior Director, NTA, as reported by PTI.

"Further, because of technical reasons, the question paper for the second shift of the examination could only be uploaded at 5 pm and the download at 489 centres could start at 5:25 pm, while the exam was scheduled to begin from 3 pm," she added.

NTA has also stated that for those students whose first shift was postponed, the same admit cards will be valid at the test centres. Sadhana Parashar also informed that the reports were being asked from the observers and city coordinators "on ground" with regard to the cancellation, as per PTI.



"Based on their recommendations, the second shift scheduled for August 4 (from 3 pm to 6 pm) is cancelled and the same will now be conducted between August 12 and 14, 2022. The same admit card will be valid for the candidates whose examination have been postponed. In case, the August 12-14, 2022 is not suitable, the candidates can send an e-mail to datechange@nta.ac.in mentioning their desired date and roll number," she said.

The CUET exam is being conducted at 489 centres located in approximately 259 cities across India and nine cities outside India. The exam was scheduled from July 15 till August 20, excluding other exam dates and gazetted holidays.