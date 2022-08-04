No questions, exams cancelled at the eleventh hour at a few centers, server issues, and whatnot. It is all about Common Universities Entrance Exam (CUET) 2022 Session 2 which commenced today, August 4, 2022. While at many centres a notice was issued stating the exam was cancelled due to technical issues, in many other centres the questions of the General Test section just didn't appear on screen. If you think this is all, no! In a few centres, candidates couldn't answer all the subjects as the questions didn't appear on the screen.

The question which is being raised by students and parents alike is, 'How many times will students face these technical issues?'. And how many times do the students and their parents have to take the trouble of travelling to faraway centres just to find out at the centre that the exam is cancelled?

No questions on screen

When EdexLive spoke to a candidate who wished to stay anonymous, she said the exam centre allotted to her was the Institute of Aeronautical Engineering Centre-1, Dundigal, Hyderabad, Telangana. Sharing the issues faced at that centre, the candidate whose subjects were Telugu, Biological Sciences, and General Test, said, after attempting Telugu and Biological Sciences, General Test questions did not appear on the screen. Additionally, after sitting idle for more than half an hour, candidates were asked to log in again but to no avail. The questions for General Test subjects still did not appear on the screen.

When asked if the same was the fate of other candidates as well, the respondent said, the students whose first subject was General Test couldn't attempt either of the three subjects. Similarly, in another centre, namely, Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Management & Science in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh, the candidates faced the same issues. Considering that, the exam invigilators informed that the issue with the General Test exam happened across the centres in India.

A candidate K Santosh Pavan from this centre claimed that the invigilators said the exam is cancelled and will be conducted on August 12, 2022. He informed that most of them had already completed attempting two subjects by the time they were informed that the exam was cancelled.

Cut to now, NTA has announced that the second shift cancelled across all centres citing administrative and technical reasons.

Santosh also highlighted that after entering the exam hall, there was a delay in starting the exam due to some technical issue, as informed by the invigilators.

Sharing his view, Professor at the University of Hyderabad, E Venkateshu, pointed out, "The students were not given the centres which they asked for. For instance, students in Adilabad were given centres in Hyderabad." Additionally, he questioned, "Now with the exam being re-conducted, who will bear the travel expenses of the candidates?"

In which other centres exams were cancelled?

While in Kerala, the exam was cancelled due to rains, in many centres in other places like Delhi, Gurugram, Varanasi, Kanpur and states like Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh the exams were cancelled. It is claimed by the students that they were unaware that the exam was cancelled till they reached the centre. Some students took to Twitter to express their concerns.

A Twitter user @lily35116148, who in their bio claims to be a student, tweeted, "I and my father travelled for 300km and after arrived at the center they are saying that my exam is cancelled due to technical problems. What kind of joke is this"

Another user @ManishaMusical tweet read, "I had my Cuet exam scheduled on 04.08.2022...which is today.Due to technical issues it was postponed.. Without any prior information.. What is this?? @DG_NTA We came to know after reaching at the center. Our whole future depends on this. Don't play with us"