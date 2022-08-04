The National Testing Agency has postponed the Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET) Undergraduate Phase II exam in Kerala, which was scheduled to begin today, August 4.

The exams scheduled for August 4, 5 and 6 will be postponed, decided the NTA. The incessant rains in the state were cited as the cause for the postponement. The NTA has said that fresh dates will be announced soon.

An official notice was released by the NTA, which said that the continuous downpour, which has resulted in flooded streets could lead to the students struggling to reach exam centres. Moreover, the rains could cause power disruptions and impact the exam.

"To support the student community, it has been decided to postpone the CUET (UG) – 2022 for the candidates who will be appearing in cities of Kerala State for 4, 5 and 6 August 2022," stated the NTA's notice.

Earlier this week, the Indian Meteorological Department had issued a red alert for seven districts in Kerala as rains continued to cause havoc. While the red alert was withdrawn last night, August 3, an orange alert has been issued for 11 districts. According to reports, about 18 people have died due to the rains, and thousands have been displaced.

The fresh dates will be announced on the NTA's official website, and those who have registered for the exam are required to keep an eye on it. Approximately 6.8 lakh students are scheduled to appear for the exam in this Phase. Phase I was conducted in July. The CUET entrance exam has been made compulsory for admission into UG courses in central universities, and has been adopted by many other institutions for admissions as well.