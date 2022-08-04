Common University Entrance Test Under Graduate (CUET UG) 2022 has begun today, August 4, and is being conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).



All the questions will be based on the Class XII syllabus alone and if any question is found to be wrong or if it is withdrawn, five marks will be given to the candidates in lieu of that question, as stated in a report by IANS.



However, not all students will be able to get these five marks. According to the NTA, these five marks will be given to only those students who attempt the dropped question.



As many as 90 universities, including 44 central varsities across the country, will accommodate students through CUET.



Universities and their affiliated colleges will set the cut-off list as per the marks secured by the students in the entrance test, Delhi University Professor Hansraj Suman had informed IANS, adding that the marks secured by the students in the CUET will be intimated to universities by the NTA.



The UGC has also issued clear instructions regarding the syllabus of the entrance test.



UGC Chairman M. Jagadesh Kumar has clarified that the entrance test for undergraduate courses is being conducted on the basis of Class XII syllabus only. "No questions from the syllabus of any other class will be asked in the test," he asserted.



Overall around 14.9 lakh candidates have registered for the CUET UG within the country and outside the country. Around 8.1 lakh candidates have appeared in the first phase which held on July 15. Meanwhile, about 6.8 lakh candidates will appear in the second phase of the entrance test.