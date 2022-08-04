Minister for Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh, Botcha Satyanarayana said that a total of 88.68 per cent of students, that is 5,37,491, have completed their Class X examinations out of a total of 6,06,070 students including public exams (67.26%) and advanced supplementary exams (64.23%) which were conducted by the Board of School of Secondary Education along with the betterment examinations.

The Minister announced the results of the advanced supplementary examination here on Wednesday, August 3, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

A total of 2,06,648 registered and appeared for the advanced supplementary examinations. Of them, 1,23,231 students completed their SSC with 64.23 per cent. However, the girls' pass percentage was 68.76 while the boys' pass percentage was 60.83 only.

Meanwhile, Prakasam District secured the highest pass percentage of 87.52% in the state while West Godavari secured the lowest pass percentage of 46.66%.

A total of 22236 candidates secured the first division, 46,725 candidates secured the second division and 54249 candidates secured the third division. The divisions were awarded to the students who passed the SSC Advanced supplementary examinations July 2022 on par with the students who passed the SSC public examination April 2022 as a one-time measure of relaxation for the compartmental system of passes.

Speaking on this occasion Minister Botcha Satyanarayana said that the government conducted special advanced supplementary examinations for students as they noticed that the pandemic showed a severe impact on their education.

The Minister further stressed that the government has merged only Classes III, IV and V, not the schools. He said that he, along with the commissioner of School Education, would tour alleged schools and will prove the allegations were false.

The Minister also stated that the department has mapped 5,800 schools and personally asked all the MLAs about the problems in those schools, received the objections and a committee has been working to address those issues.

He said that as a part of reforms the state government has signed an MoU with the noted EdTech platform BYJU'S and is providing tabs to Class VIII students. The government is also installing digital classrooms for the sake of the students. He said that the Engineering admissions will commence soon.

Special Chief Secretary of the State School Education Department B Rajashekar, School Education Commissioner S Suresh Kumar, Director of Government Examinations D Devananda Reddy and others were present.