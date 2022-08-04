The Government of Andhra Pradesh has issued a notification inviting applications to provide financial assistance under the Jagananna Videshi Vidya Deevena Scheme to eligible students belonging to SCs/STs/BCs/Minorities/EBC, including Kapus to study PG/PhD/MBBS courses in top 200 universities as per the latest QS World Rankings.

The last date for submission of applications is September 30, 2022.

In a release issued on Wednesday, August 3, Director of Social Welfare K Harshavardhan informed that students with 60% marks or equivalent grades in qualifying courses are eligible to get the benefit of Videshi Vidya Deevena, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

In the case of Intermediate students aspiring to join an MBBS course, they should have qualified NEET. While 100% financial assistance of 100% tuition fee will be provided to those who get admission to top 100 QS World Ranking institutions/universities, 50% tuition fee or Rs 50 lakh, whichever is less, will be provided to those admitted in 101 to 200 ranked institutions/universities. Further, one-way economy airfare and visa fee will be paid upon production of valid receipts.

The family income of students should not exceed Rs 8 lakh per annum and the maximum age of candidates should not exceed 35 years as of the date of publication of notification.

Candidates should register their applications online through the web link provided at https://jnanabhumi.ap.gov.in.