Unfortunately, yet another gas leak has been reported near Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. Yes, it is worrying. And when we read about the numbers — about how many people were affected, how many were hospitalised and how many faced death, it is definitely disconcerting. Not to mention the testimonies of the victims’ families. It is a grim reality. Now that such incidents seem to be inevitable at times, it is important to understand how the damage is controlled and what steps are taken to avoid such incidents. And that’s what today’s #WhatTheFAQ is all about.

What happened on August 2, 2022?

More than 50 women workers were working at an apparel manufacturing company situated in the Brandix area in the state’s Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Atchutapuram district. At about 8 pm, the workers complained of a strange smell and started falling ill due to nausea and vomiting. They were rushed to the nearby medical centre where they were given first aid. The rest of the workers (about 4,000) were evacuated from the premises. Later, some workers were admitted to the Anakapalli Government Hospital. It has been reported recently that the condition of all the workers is stable.

The incident occurred in the Seeds Intimate Apparels manufacturing unit, and is the second such incident in two months in the Brandix area. The cause of the gas leak is yet to be ascertained. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has ordered a detailed investigation into the incident. He has also asked the authorities to take precautions in the future.

What other such incidents have happened in Andhra Pradesh?

On June 3, 2022, about 300 women workers complained of eyesores and nausea after they inhaled poisonous gas in Atchutapuram. Investigation revealed that the gas had leaked from Porus Laboratories, a veterinary drugs company.

On May 7, 2020, a great gas tragedy was reported on the outskirts of Vishakhapatnam, at the LG Polymers chemical plant in the RR Venkatapuram village. Poisonous gas that leaked from this plant had spread over an area of around 3 km, killing 11 and affecting more than 1,000 people.

On June 27, 2014, a massive fire broke out followed by a blast, due to a gas leak in the Gas Authority of India Limited’s (GAIL) plant at Nagaram, in the East Godavari district of the state. Fifteen people were killed and about 40 others were injured in this incident.

How can the leaks be controlled?

It is quite difficult to control the gas leaks, and that is the reason why proper precaution is advised for plants and factories dealing with harmful gases. Efficient safety equipment for the control and detection of gas leaks should be installed. All the workers should be well versed with necessary safety protocols. Regular inspection of manufacturing units must be conducted to detect possible leak-prone zones. Detailed reference records should be maintained by the individual plants on such incidents which occurred in the past, so as to make it easier for personnel to fix internal issues and improve safety.

How are people treated?

The treatment varies from incident to incident. It depends on what gas has been inhaled by the people and what symptoms they are suffering from. However, apart from the physical ailments endured, studies have shown that the gas leak victims, as well as their families, are also prone to short and long-term psychological ailments.

The short-term problems include panic reaction, insomnia, fearfulness, bouts of depression and loss of appetite, while the long-term problems include prolonged depression and anxiety attacks. In such cases, anti-depressants, congnitive therapy and counselling sessions are advised.

What are the greatest gas leak incidents in India?

Bhilai Steel Plant Blast, 2018: The Steel Authority of India Limited’s (SAIL) Bhilai Steel Plant saw a massive blast, killing nine people and injuring 14 others. After the blast followed a fire in a gas pipeline of Coke Oven Battery Complex No 11 during a scheduled maintenance job.

Delhi Gas Leak, 2017: About 470 school children were hospitalised after they inhaled poisonous fumes that leaked from the customs area of the Tughlaqabad chemical container depot. The students belonged to two schools situated in the area.

Bhilai Steel Plant Leak, 2014: This was another incident at Bhilai. This time, methane gas leaked from a pipeline at a water pump house. Six people were killed and 40 others were injured.

Bhopal Gas Tragedy, 1984: This incident is one of the most shocking and traumatising incidents in Indian history. About 3,000 people were killed in the incident, making this one of the world’s worst industrial disasters.

Other major gas leak incidents have been reported from Karnataka, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh as well.