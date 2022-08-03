In a shocking incident, a school principal in Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh, has been booked for allegedly stealing Rs 11.46 crore from the Mid Day Meal Scheme, said the police, as per a report by PTI.

The principal from the Basic Education Department had registered a fake NGO and, with the help of officials from the department and banks, allegedly siphoned off Rs 11.46 crore from the Mid Day Meal Scheme, said Superintendent of Police (Vigilance) in Agra, Alok Kumar.

The principal, Chandrakant Sharma, had used fake ration cards and IDs to allegedly register an NGO by the name Saraswat Awasiya Shiksha Sewa Samiti in 2007 in Shokhabad in the Firozabad district. He had assigned important posts in the NGO to members of his family and his relatives, with his father as the President, his mother as Manager and Secretary and his wife as the Treasurer, according to the FIR. He then used this fake organisation to swindle money from the scheme.

According to the police, the principal was booked on July 27 along with other employees of the Basic Education Department and some bank officials.