Three weeks have passed and the Government of Telangana is yet to take any action regarding the reallocation of medical students of TRR, MNR and Mahaveer College to other government or private colleges, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

The Telangana High Court had issued an order last month, on July 11, directing the state government to reallocate students from the three aforementioned medical colleges, as the student's admission to the colleges were cancelled by the National Medical Commission (NMC). The government was directed to reallocate students within four weeks.

The National Medical Commission had conducted an emergency inspection and cancelled the permission of three colleges MNR, TRR and Mahaveer.

NMC also issued guidelines to the government to reallocate 450 undergraduate (UG) and 113 postgraduate (PG) students of these three colleges. When the government didn't take any action, the students approached the High Court.

The students and their parents are anxious as no action has been taken yet.

"We approached the Health Minister and Health Secretary several times. However, there was no positive response from them except asking our children to attend the classes of the current colleges," a parent of a student of MNR College shared.

Even though the students are attending the classes, their attendance is not being considered as the seats are cancelled. If the Telangana government does not take a decision soon, the students and parents are planning to go on strike.