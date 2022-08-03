Now, 30 students of private school Kesava Reddy Residential School in Vikarabad have fallen ill after eating hostel food, adding to the rising cases of food poisoning reported in Telangana. Add to that, the students were taken to the hospital without informing their parents.

Kesava Reddy is a private school located in Pudur mandal in Manneguda area with a capacity of 1,100 students. The school charges about Rs 1 lakh as fees.



"The students had rice for dinner on August 1 and slept. During the night, some of them developed stomach aches and some started vomiting," said Ramakrishna, Secretary of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in Mahabubnagar. The students complained they were suffering from food quality issues for the last few days, he added

According to the rules, residential schools should have at least one doctor for every 200 students. However, there was only one Residential Medical Practitioner (RMP) available.

The students were taken to a private hospital in Vikarabad Town on Tuesday Morning where volunteers of ABVP came to know about the incident. After that, some volunteers even protested on the premises of the school.

While a few parents decided to take their children home, most were angry because the school management collected money for the treatment of children.

This is not the first time that a school in the state has reported food poisoning. For the last few days, food poisoning cases have been reported in a lot of educational institutions including schools, colleges and universities. Almost five to six such cases were noted in the last two months.

The most recent one happened in Adilabad when 30 girl students of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya were hospitalised after eating food at their mess in Bhela mandal centre on Monday, August 2.