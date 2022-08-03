Why did these students from Gujarat fail to speak English in front of a US court, despite scoring well in the IELTS? That's the question on the minds of the Gujarat police who have launched an investigation into this peculiar matter. In March this year, six students were caught entering the US from Canada on a boat, two weeks after they went to Canada on a student visa.

They had cleared the International English Language Testing System (IELTS), which is a mandatory standard test of English proficiency of non-native speakers in countries such as Canada and the US. The students had taken the test at Navsari town in Gujarat in September 2021 and had scored between a decent 6.5 to 7 in the exam, reported PTI.

However, when they were caught in a sinking boat, trying to enter the US, and subsequently produced before the court, they were unable to speak in English, and translators had to be called in to aid them.

Now, the owners of the agency, which conducted the exam for these six men, are under the scanner and have been asked to appear before the police. According to a report by PTI, Inspector Bhavesh Rathod from Mehsana Police's Special Operations Group (SOG) said that the CCTV cameras at the banquet hall, where the exam was conducted, were switched off.