All private and corporate management schools have been ordered, across Andhra Pradesh, to display their fee structures. On Tuesday, August 2, AP State Commission for Protection of Child Rights member Gondu Seetaram passed this order and said that it was the right of the students to know the details of fee structures at their schools.

Seetaram was on a visit to the SFS School in Midhilapuri Vuda Colony in Vishakhapatnam on Tuesday. He also inspected measures taken by the school for the protection of child rights, reported TNIE. He was accompanied by District Probationary Officer M Sarath Babu, Mandal Education Officer K Suvarna, CDPO Neelaveni, Supervisor Sarita, Ward Secretaries Anuradha, Chandrika, PVS Purnima and others. On the matter of fee structures, he pointed out the lack of details on fee structure on noticeboards in the school and called for more transparency in the matter.

He alleged that there were irregularities being reported in the collection of fees at private and corporate schools and revealed that data on such schools were being collected by the Education Department with "special attention". He also said that recommendations will subsequently be made for the de-recognition of schools that indulge in such practices and are not satisfactory. Urging the students and parents to submit their concerns and complaints to apscpcr2018@gmail.com, he assured them that the commission will directly address their issues.