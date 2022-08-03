Demanding that the government immediately release the pending honorariums for workers in the Mid-Day Meals scheme, activists from the Karnataka Rajya Samuktha Akshara Dasoha Karmikara Sangha staged a protest in front of the Zilla Panchayat office in Mysuru on Wednesday, August 3.

The activists protested in association with the All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC). According to TNIE, District Convener SH Harish said that the Mid-Day Meal workers have not received the honorarium for the months of April, May, June and July.

"We welcome the government's decision to increase the honorarium by Rs 1,000. However, the workers are yet to receive the regular honorarium," he said. Activist M Umadevi said that the honorarium that the government is providing for the workers is extremely low. "For the past three months, the workers have not got their salary. The government in the name of upgrading schools under NEP is planning to close 13,500. It is not only denying education to hundreds of children by closing the schools, but hundreds of Mid-Day Meal workers will also lose their jobs. There is a need to protest to stop the government from taking such decisions," she said.