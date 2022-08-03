An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, has now been appointed as the head of the Board of Governors (BOG) of the institute. Dr Sharad Kumar Saraf, from the Electrical Engineering batch of 1969, has been a member of the BOG in the institute for the last four years.

Dr Saraf has also been serving as the Chairperson of the BOG at IIT Jammu. He also holds the position of Chairman and Managing Director at Technocraft Industries India, which he Co-founded in 1972 with his brother Sudarshan, who is another IIT Bombay alumnus, according to reports.

Students of the University have been protesting for the last few weeks against a fee hike introduced by the college administration. They had stated, “There has been a 45 per cent increase in fees with most of the fee components being raised from 25 per cent to 50 per cent, while the Gymkhana fee alone is increased by 340 per cent,” in an open letter to the University administration that was also shared on social media.

They had also announced a hunger strike on July 28 to get the administration to roll back the fee hike for the MTech and PhD courses. Additionally, they have now started an email campaign, sending mass emails to the Board of Governors (BOD) of the institute appealing that they look into the students’ demands.