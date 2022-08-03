Students of other universities and institutions will now be allowed to study various courses at Delhi University from the next academic year. This is a result of the DU Academic Council approving the Competence Enhancing Scheme (CES) on Wednesday, August 3.

According to a report by PTI, university officials were quoted saying that the DU Academic Council approved the CES, which will be open for courses being run at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels at the university. The scheme will be launched early next year as a part of the centenary celebrations of the university.

DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh said that the purpose of this scheme is to increase the efficiency of individuals by providing them with new information. "Along with implementing the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP) from the academic year 2022-23, the university will also launch the Competence Enhancement Scheme to fulfil the objectives of the NEP," the varsity said in a statement, adding that it is an opportunity for students from different fields to enhance their knowledge in any subject being taught at DU.

Admissions under the scheme will be merit-based and the candidates will be allowed to register for a maximum of two courses and eight credit subjects in a semester. A candidate who fulfils the eligibility criteria and prerequisites can register for the course, said the varsity. The number of seats in a course open for this scheme will be a maximum of 10 per cent of the total strength of the class of that course, the statement said. The registration of candidates for a specific course will be valid for a semester only, it said, adding that the credits earned from the courses will be transferred to the student's account in the Academic Bank of Credits. At the end of the course, students will get a certificate. The fee payable to the candidates who register for such course(s) shall be determined by the university from time-to-time, in line with the operational and functional requirements, the varsity said.

Highlighting some areas where the CES can prove useful, Singh said that entrepreneurs will be able to increase their business by acquiring new skills. "Likewise, the study of management courses will improve the managerial skills of the lower/middle-level management personnel. Those who could not acquire the requisite qualification earlier due to socio-economic conditions or any shortage during that time will be able to fulfil their dreams of getting higher education from this scheme," he added.

PTI reported that according to Singh, senior citizens would continue to play an important role by enhancing their qualifications, knowledge and skills.