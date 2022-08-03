Amrita Vidyalayam is an educational institution established in Nesapakkam in the year 1991. Being dedicated to the holistic development of children for the past 30 years, the chain of value-based institutions managed by Sri Mata Amritanandamayi Math has more than 75 schools all over the nation. The institute has enrolled over 4,300 students, all the way from Pre-KG to Class XII under the CBSE curriculum.

Leveraging a strong and dedicated team of well-qualified and experienced teachers, the institute continues to leave a historic mark both on Nesapakkam, and around the nation, by infusing values and knowledge in their teaching methodologies and co-curricular activities conducted throughout the year. The school has attained its eminence through the achievements of its students.

The students and staff have given excellent results, as usual, for the year 2021-22.

From Class XII, 137 students appeared for the CBSE Board Exam and achieved 96.4% First Class with 67.9% Distinction.

The school topper, B Varsha, from the Science stream secured 487/500 (97.4%). Pooja R Marar from the Humanities stream secured 486/500 (96.2%) and obtained the second position while K Priyadharshini from the Humanities stream is placed in the third position securing 484/500 (96.2%) and a centum in Sociology.

In addition to that, Pradeep Kumar Ramesh scored a centum in Computer Science while K Yuvapriyaa and Shivani S scored a centum in Business Studies. The school has secured four centums: Two in Business Studies, one in Computer Science and one in Sociology.

(From left to right: A Lakshmi Sree, Monika S, R Samritha, R Sanjay, B Varsha, K Priyadharshini and Pooja R Marar)



From Class X, 180 students appeared for the CBSE Board Exam and the school has achieved 94.4% First Class with 72.2% Distinction.

The school topper, Monika S, secured 494/500 (98.8%) with a brilliant centum in English and Social Science. R Samrithaa has been placed in the second position securing 489/500 (97.8%) with a centum each in Math and Science. Lakshmi Shree and R Sanjay shared the third position and secured 488/500 (97.6%). Lakshmi Shree has secured a centum in Social Science.

The school was proud to say that they have secured 10 centums: One in English, four in Math, one in Science and two each in Sanskrit and Social Science.

The management and the staff congratulated the students on their achievements.