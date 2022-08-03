Even as the Lok Sabha passed the Central Universities (Amendment) Act in Parliament today, August 3, a BJP MP from Bihar is demanding that Patna University be awarded the status of a central university. The demand from BJP MP from Patliputra in Bihar stems from the requirement of an institution providing quality higher education in the state, reported PTI.

Yadav said that it is a long-pending demand of the people of Bihar as students were forced to go outside for quality higher education. His demand was made during the debate on the Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, which seeks to National Rail and Transportation University, a deemed-to-be-university, into the Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya, an autonomous central university. Yadav argued that Patna University lacked educational and infrastructural facilities, even as he highlighted the university's achievements, which include producing numerous all-India services officers besides prominent people in different walks of life, said a report by PTI.

However, the university suffers from several deficiencies and, therefore, students are being forced to travel outside the state to acquire quality higher education. This puts financial pressure on students from modest backgrounds, added the Minister.

"Compared to other prestigious colleges in the country, students in this university do not get proper research facilities or environment to study. IT revolution is happening in the world but such an important city is still thirsting for modern education," Yadav said.

He noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had attended Patna University's golden jubilee ceremony in 2017 and spoken about his government's vision of elevating 10 public and private universities each to international standards and that the institution based in Bihar's capital will also be part of this.

"I will urge the Central Government to accord central university status to Patna University," he said.