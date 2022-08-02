Yes, the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign has started. And as Independence Day nears, patriotic fervour is coursing through the Nation. Mass manufacturing of the National Flag has begun, and some states are already distributing free flags to every household.

Are you excited to hoist the flag at your place? Well, then you must keep in mind the dos and don'ts because hoisting the National Flag comes with responsibility. Do not be worried though, and keep your excitement running. The laws governing the Tricolour and flag hoisting are not that complicated. Here we have them even more simplified for you.

What should the flag look like?

Yes, we all know what it looks like, but there are certain things to be taken care of before designing or buying just any flag. Flags made of natural or synthetic materials, like wool, silk, khadi bunting, cotton and polyester can be used for hoisting. The flags can be handspun, hand-woven or machine-made. They can be of any size, but the ratio of the length to the width should always be 3:2. And the flag should always be rectangular in shape.

From where can the flag be hoisted at home?

The flag can be hoisted from any place at home, like a rooftop, wall, windowsill, balcony or at the front of a building. But take care that the flag must be vertical, or at an angle, and the saffron band must always be on top. An inverted, dishevelled or damaged flag cannot be flown or hoisted. If done, it will directly violate the Flag Code of 2002. It should also be taken care that the flag should always be towards the left of the person/people facing it. The flag can be flown during the day and night.

What about the flag pole?

The National Flag can be flown from a flagpole or masthead. However, it should be taken care that the flag is not dipped in salute to any person or object. No other flag or symbol can be flown/hoisted above the height of the flag or even side by side at an equal height.

The Tricolour should not be flown from a single masthead simultaneously with another flag. No symbol or object, including the National Emblem, flowers and garlands can be placed on the top of or above the flagpole or masthead. It must be taken care that the flag does not touch the ground, floor or even trail in the water. It should not be flown in any way that can lead to its potential damage.

What are the rules to be followed inside the house?

The flag cannot be used as a decorative piece in any place whatsoever. It cannot be draped over desks and podiums or cover any part of them. It cannot be embroidered or printed on cushions, napkins, handkerchiefs, undergarments or any type of dress material. It must be kept in mind that the flag cannot be used as a portion of a costume, uniform or accessory of any kind which is worn below the waist.

The flag cannot be used as a drapery of any kind as well, and should not be used to wrap, receive or deliver things. It cannot be used in private funerals. It cannot be a part of or cover any part of a vehicle.

Can I fly the National Flag on top of my vehicle?

The answer is a strict NO. Common people cannot place the Tricolour on their cars or two-wheelers. Only a few government officials are allowed to have the National Flag on their vehicles. They are:

(1) President

(2) Vice-President

(3) Governors and Lieutenant Governors

(4) Heads of Indian Missions/Posts abroad in the countries to which they are accredited

(5) Prime Minister and other Cabinet Ministers; Ministers of State and Deputy Ministers of the Union; Chief Minister and other Cabinet Ministers of a State or Union Territory; Ministers of State and Deputy Ministers of a State or Union Territory

(6) Speaker of the Lok Sabha; Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha; Deputy Speaker of the Lok Sabha; Chairmen of Legislative Councils in States; Speakers of Legislative Assemblies in States and Union territories; Deputy Chairmen of Legislative Councils in States; Deputy Speakers of Legislative Assemblies in States and Union territories

(7) Chief Justice of India; Judges of Supreme Court; Chief Justice of High Courts; Judges of High Courts

How to dispose of the National Flag?

The flag can only be disposed of if it is damaged or dishevelled. All types of flags should be destroyed as a whole in private, preferably by burning, or any other method suitable keeping the dignity of the National Flag in mind. If flags are made of paper, they cannot be thrown or discarded on the ground and should be destroyed in private.

It should be noted that the National Flag has to be briskly hoisted but taken down slowly.