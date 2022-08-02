As many as 2,506 students from 15 government schools in Thiruvennainallur taluk in Tamil Nadu received free bicycles from the Government of Tamil Nadu on Monday, August 1.

The event was inaugurated by Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy in the presence of Villupuram MLA R Lakshmanan and Collector D Mohan at the government girls' higher secondary school in Thiruvennainallur.

According to an official release, 1,329 boys and 1,777 girls studying in Class XI were given the bicycles, following which, all government schools will provide them in the coming days.

Ponmudy addressed the students saying, "Special schemes for high school students, especially girls, were announced to give them access to education. I urge all students to utilise them and excel in their lives."



It was on July 26 that Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin, inaugurated the scheme of distribution of free bicycles for students of Class XI for the current academic year. The scheme was inaugurated at Corporation Boys Higher Secondary School in Nungambakkam, Chennai and the CM distributed 10 bicycles.

The Government of Tamil Nadu will distribute 6.35 lakh bicycles to students of government and government-aided schools at a cost of Rs 323.03 crore. This is being done to encourage students who are pursuing their higher secondary education to attend classes and be serious about academics.