The Tamil Nadu government provided free bicycles to 16,983 students in Tirunelveli City, Madurai district, as part of a scheme for the distribution of bicycles to school students of government and government-aided schools.

The bicycles were distributed at Sri Gandhimathi Ambal Girls Higher Secondary School in Palayamkottai on Tuesday, August 2, according to a report by TNIE.

Madurai District Collector V Vishnu, Palayamkottai MLA Abdul Wahab and Corporation Mayor PM Saravanan were present at the event and the bicycles were distributed by TN Assembly Speaker M Appavu. Apart from the 16,983 Class XII students in the Tirunelveli district, bicycles were distributed at government schools across the state, as August 2 marked Phase I of the bicycle distribution scheme that was kicked off by TN Chief Minister MK Stalin on July 26 at the Corporation Boys Higher Secondary School in Nungambakkam, Chennai.

In all, 6.35 lakh bicycles to students of government and government-aided schools at a cost of Rs 323.03 crore were distributed. Speaking at the event in Tirunelveli, TN Assembly Speaker Appavu lauded the Chief Minister for the recent schemes to "raise the education standard in the state," reported TNIE. He also mentioned the CM's intention to start new smart classes in the state and the Naan Mudhalvan initiative as well, which aims to provide information on higher education courses and careers. More than 2000 institutes, 300 career pathways and 150 pan-India scholarships have been showcased on the online portal.

