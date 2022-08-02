Repeaters of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 have been continuing their protest demanding that their II PU rank be considered in the final rankings. They informed that they were not intimated in advance by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) about their decision to not consider their PU marks. The results for the KCET exam were released on July 30, 2022.

Students plan to visit the National Students Union of India’s (NSUI) office in Bengaluru, today, August 2 to sign a petition demanding fair evaluation for all students. Protesting students had also gathered at the KEA office on Monday, August 1 urging officials to release a revised ranking list that would either consider their PU marks or else not consider the PU marks of the freshers as well so as to follow a fair evaluation process.

“The KEA director told us that 2021 pass out students got free marks as exams were not conducted due to COVID so that’s why they are not considering our PU marks,” said Dhanush Kumar, whose sister is a KCET dropper from last year.

He added that those whose ranks range from 5000 to 10,000 in 2021 have now received rankings that have gone above one lakh. Reports suggested that around 23,000 candidates rejected the KCET results in 2021 and appeared for the exam again this year. “The officials are claiming that we don’t have talent and we didn’t write exam last year so how can they consider our marks,” said Tharun A, who is also a KCET dropper from last year.

Students also claimed that a uniform evaluation process was followed for the KCET droppers in 2021, wherein, board marks were not considered for anyone (even for the freshers). “But this year they took the decision in April that they will consider 50 per cent board marks and 50 per cent CET marks. They did not anywhere clearly mention that for droppers, they will consider only CET marks,” said Suhas Papanashi, a student who appeared for the KCET last year as well.

In such cases, it becomes increasingly difficult to get good ranks because scoring well in CET is harder than board exams, he added. “Another person who has bagged the same CET score as me and has decent PU marks has got a rank of 13,000 or 14,000 but my rank is 1,18,000,” he said. Two people with the same score, one is a fresher, one is a dropper, have a rank difference of 50,000 to 1 lakh, the student exclaimed.

The Executive Director of KEA, Ramya S said that they followed last year’s rules for KCET repeaters as there was no qualifying examination that was conducted for them due to COVID-19. “Repeaters were passed using a system and their marks would be higher than those who actually wrote the exam this year,” she added. If their PU marks are considered then those who actually wrote the PU exam, they will say that this is not fair as they received marks in a much “easier fashion,” she added.