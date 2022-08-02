Admit cards for Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) are out now! There were released today, August 2, at 10 am by the National Testing Agency (NTA). As per the notice put out by the NTA, these are admit cards for CUET UG Phase 2 examinations to be conducted on August 4, 5 and 6, 2022. These CUET UG 2022 admit cards are available for downloading now via cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Here are the steps you should follow to check your admit cards, once they are released:

1) Visit cuet.samarth.ac.in, the official website

2) Click on 'Login' on the homepage

3) Use your application number, password and enter the security pin to log in

4) On screen, you will be able to view the city intimation slip and admit card

4) Download and take a printout for future reference

The admit card has important details like venue, exam date, city and all other information. It is mandatory for candidates to carry the admit card to the examination hall as, without it, they will not be allowed to sit the exam.

The NTA has offered options to students to pick their exam city and date and NTA might have allotted a different city due to fewer registrations in a city or an insufficient number of secure nodes. As per NTA, "such candidates have been given a choice to either avail the examination facility at the different City allotted now or exercise the option to appear in the earlier City at a later date i.e., after 10 August 2022."