August has arrived. Now, get ready to be decked in the colours of patriotism! Oh no, this is no metaphor. We are speaking about the government’s Har Ghar Tiranga campaign which is going to be flagged off this month. Literally, under this campaign, all residential and commercial buildings will hoist the National Flag. There are a host of other programmes planned under it as well. Why this campaign? It is a part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, which celebrates India’s 75 years of Independence this year. Let us find out the most exciting nuances of Har Ghar Tiranga.

What is the objective of Har Ghar Tiranga?

Every household will hoist the Indian National Flag from August 13 to August 15 as a part of Har Ghar Tiranga, just as the name of the campaign specifies.

The campaign is aimed at encouraging patriotism among Indian citizens as India celebrates its 75 years of independence. The relationship of the people with the National Flag, according to the government, has always been formal and institutional. But with this campaign, flag hoisting will become a household and intimate affair for the people. It will not only remind the citizens of their commitment to the nation-building exercise but also make them aware of the laws, importance and specialities of the National Flag.

What are the special laws related to our National Flag?

Under the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, citizens have to hoist the National Flag according to the Flag Code of India. This Code of 2002 is a set of rules, laws, practices, conventions and instructions that govern the practice of use, display and hoisting of the National Flag of India. The Code is divided into eleven sections. The first section describes how the flag should look like, its dimensions and what materials should be used, and the rest of the sections instruct on its hoisting. The Code came into effect on January 26, 2002. However, it was amended on December 30, 2021 and again on July 20, 2022.

After the recent amendments, the National Flag can now be hoisted day and night, and by common citizens. Synthetic materials can now be used as well for the manufacturing of Tricolour. Earlier, the hoisting was only restricted to educational institutions, official residences and public buildings. Also, hoisting the flag was only allowed between sunrise and sunset and only natural materials like khadi bunting, wool and silk could be used to manufacture the flag.

The Emblems and Names (Prevention and Improper Use) Act 1950 and The Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971 also come into play when flag hoisting takes place.

What are the other special features of this campaign?

Special celebrations under Har Ghar Tiranga are being launched in the national capital. All the main roads, marketplaces, flyovers, roundabouts, and government buildings, including schools and hospitals, are being painted in the colours of the National Flag in Delhi. Additionally, a two-week-long festival from August 1 to August 15 will be held there. There will be a large-scale celebration, planned with concerts and other small-scale events held around the city.

What is happening in other states?

Uttar Pradesh is celebrating the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign from August 11 to August 17. Meanwhile, every household will be provided with a free flag in Mumbai. The BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) has placed an order for 35 lakh flags at a cost of Rs 7 crore for this. In Gujarat, one crore National Flags will be hoisted and celebratory programmes across the state will be organised in seven historic places, which are connected with the freedom struggle. The government has reached out to about three lakh people as a part of an awareness drive in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry to encourage more people to join Har Ghar Tiranga. The District Administrations in Dakshin Kannada and Udupi have also taken initiatives to distribute National Flags in every household of the twin districts.

Also, volunteers in Pune have made it to the news. They are urging masses of residents to buy locally manufactured flags instead of Chinese flags. And the Indian Coast Guards performed a demo at sea by unfurling the Indian Flag underwater on July 29. The video has been widely shared.

When did this campaign begin?

Har Ghar Tiranga campaign was launched on July 22 this year. The date has a special significance as it is associated with the freedom struggle.

"Today, 22nd July has a special relevance in our history. It was on this day in 1947 that our National Flag was adopted. Sharing some interesting nuggets from history including details of the committee associated with our Tricolour and the first Tricolour unfurled by Pandit Nehru," Prime Minister Modi had tweeted, adding in a subsequent tweet, "Today, we recall the monumental courage and efforts of all those who dreamt of a flag for free India when we were fighting colonial rule. We reiterate our commitment to fulfil their vision and build the India of their dreams."

The tweets were accompanied by documents related to the freedom struggle, commemorating July 22.

What do citizens need to do to participate?

Apart from hoisting flags, it has been specified under this campaign that all government employees will wear the Tricolour on their shoulders or chest. And yesterday, on July 31, Union Home Minister Amit Shah urged everyone to use the Tricolour as their profile picture on all social media accounts as a part of this campaign from August 2 to August 15.

"To make the #HarGharTiranga campaign a mass movement, today in his #MannKiBaat programme, @narendramodi ji appealed to all the countrymen to put the tricolour in their social media profiles from August 2 to 15,” and "Inspire others to join this campaign by putting the tricolor in your DP," the Minister said in a series of tweets.