The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Udaipur, has appointed Prof Ashok Banerjee as its new Director. Formerly a faculty at IIM Calcutta, Prof Banerjee took charge today, August 1, at the helm of affairs.

A Chartered Accountant, Prof Banerjee completed his MCom from the University of Calcutta and earned a PhD from Rajasthan University. At IIM Calcutta, he served as the Dean, (New Initiatives and External Relations) from 2012 to 2015. Before his stint at IIM Calcutta, he was a professor at IIM Lucknow. Apart from his experience as a professor in the area of Finance and Control, Prof Banerjee also helped in setting up an incubator at IIM Calcutta, called IIM Calcutta Innovation Park, which is recognised by the Department of Science & Technology as a Technology Business Incubator.

His other projects at IIM Calcutta include Financial Research and Trading Laboratory (founder-coordinator), and the International Finance Conference, which he started in 2009, and is now known as the India Finance Conference organised jointly by IIM Calcutta, IIM Bangalore and IIM Ahmedabad.

On being appointed to the post, Prof Banerjee had this to say in a statement released by the institute, "I look forward to the support of the Board and all stakeholders as we take the Institute further ahead. IIMU has a well-set vision to be a globally recognized B-School, built on the pillars of student transformation and excellence in research. I'm excited and privileged to be a part of it."

Prof Banerjee takes over from Prof Janat Shah, who has been the Director for 11 years, since the inception of the institute. Crediting the ex-director on his contributions, the institute said in a statement, "IIM Udaipur was only the fourth IIM and youngest B-School to get either ACCSB or EQUIS Accreditation. It became only the third IIM to be ranked in the prestigious FT Global Top 100 MIM Rankings for the third consecutive Year in 2021, and also the youngest B-School in Asia to be in it. In QS 2022 MIM World Rankings 2022 it was the youngest B-School in the World and only the seventh IIM."