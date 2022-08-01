University College of Engineering (A), Osmania University (OUCE) has bagged the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) SPACE project worth Rs 5 crores for five years.

SPACE (Scheme Promoting Accessible Education) is aimed at promoting accessible education for students with disabilities at technical educational institutions by creating model institutions to comprehensively address the needs of students with disabilities.

"It is among the four technical institutions selected across the country," claimed Prof Sriram Venkatesh, Principal of OUCE hoping that this would be a role model for other neighbouring institutions to create such accessible education models.

With the project, it is hoped that the enrollment of students with disabilities to technical education institutes will increase. Also, certain special provisions will be made for creating a supportive atmosphere for these students. These accessible mechanisms include accessibility of academic institutions, curriculum, teaching and learning process and changes in examination systems to make the campus more inclusive.

Another objective of this project is to ensure that students with disabilities feel as comfortable as other students in technical educations and hence, complete their education which will help open up the field of opportunities for them in the future.

The SPACE scheme was introduced by the technical education regulator AICTE to help students with disabilities who are pursuing their education in the technical institutions of our country.