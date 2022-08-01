The date to register for admissions to IGNOU (Indira Gandhi National Open University) July session has been extended. Initially, the deadline for registration was July 31 but now it is extended to August 12. With this extension in the deadline for registration, candidates can still apply on the official website ignou.ac.in.

Announcing this, IGNOU took to Twitter stating, "The last date of fresh admission for PG and UG programme both for online and ODL mode and re-registration for the July 2022 session has been extended till 12th August 2022."

Here are the steps you should follow to register:

1. Browse through the official websites: ignou.samarth.edu.in, ignou.ac.in or onlinerr.ignou.ac.in

2. Register with the required details

3. Select the course while registering

4. Login again using enrollment details

5. Fill out the application form

6. Submit the form

7. Pay the fee

8. After successful registration, download and take a printout for further reference

Also, the IGNOU may conduct the June 2022 term-end exams from July 22 to September 5.