Admit cards for Phase II of Common University Entrance Test undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 will be released on August 1, today, by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Students and aspirants can check the same and download it via the official website of CUET UG, cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Here are the steps you should follow to check your admit cards, once they are released:

1) Visit cuet.samarth.ac.in, the official website

2) Click on 'Login' on the homepage

3) Use your application number, password and enter the security pin to log in

4) On screen, you will be able to view the city intimation slip and admit card

4) Download and take a printout for future reference

Since the candidates have already received an advance city intimation slip in the second week of July, this time for Phase II, the students will be receiving their admit cards alone. Along with the slip comes a date sheet with information like the city allotted to the students. Students will also be given the date of the exam plus the time along with the address of the exam centre as well.

It may be recalled that in Phase I of CUET UG, several last-minute changes in exam centres had impeded the chance of students to appear for the exam.

Note that students who want to request a change of the city their exam centre is in can do so by sending an email to NTA cuet-ug@nta.ac.in. For anything else, they can call NTA at 011-40759000.