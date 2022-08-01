Although the admit cards for the second phase of the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 will be released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) today, August 1, many students who will be taking the exam have been complaining about its dates clashing with other exams that they have to sit for. The second phase of the CUET UG 2022 exam will take place between August 4 and August 20.

Students have taken to social media platforms such as Twitter to draw attention to their issues. While calling out the clash in dates of the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) and the CUET UG exam, Subhro Roy, a user on Twitter said, “My MHTCET and CUET dates are clashing (slot 1 10 Aug) …sent you mail but except the auto generated mail, no response. NTA helpline is not picking the call, cuet no response, pls help.”

A concerned parent voiced the same problem too. “My son’s CUET and MHTCET exam dates are clashing, we sent you hundreds of mail but except the auto generated mail, no response from your side, why? Ur cuet helpline number is also not working, my son is under huge stress. Who is responsible,” Veena, who is also a teacher, said on Twitter.

Similarly, some students have other exam procedures such as counselling and interviews scheduled on the same days as the CUET UG 2022 exam. Arunav Ghosh said, “CUET exams are going to take place from 6-20th august, my sitting on 10th, Aug is clashing with National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) counseling (Under Ministry Of Health). I request NTA please make changes in my CUET date for even 1-2 days so that I can attend former and appear for latter,” in a post on Twitter. He also said, “I am making this request only cause exams are already talking place for 15+ days and there is a scope of adjustment. I have dropped the mail on cuet-ug@nta.ac.in regarding the same.”

Another student Shubham Yadav said that his interview dates for the Selection Services Board (SSB) and the CUET UG 2022 exam date are clashing. “Therefore, i request you to please assign a good date for CUET exam,” he said on Twitter.

According to a report by IANS, the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains examination was scheduled between the two phases of CUET UG 2022. To ensure that the dates of the JEE Mains examination and CUET do not coincide, hence the latter is not being conducted at present. Both the exams are being conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

In fact, the NTA said that a gap of several days has been given to students due to the JEE Main exam. After this gap of several days, the second phase of CUET will be conducted from August 4 to 10. CUET was also earlier postponed as the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) examination was held on July 17. It can also be recalled that students had earlier complained of clashes in dates of the CUET UG Phase I exam and the NEET 2022 exam as well.