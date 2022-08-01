Common Admission Test (CAT 2022) is the entrance test for admissions in reputed and prestigious management colleges like IIMs (Indian Institutes of Management). This year IIM Bangalore will conduct CAT 2022 on November 27, 2022. Earlier in 2021, IIM Ahmedabad had conducted the test on November 28.

CAT 2022 registration process will begin on August 3 at 10 am and will conclude on September 15 at 5 pm. From 5 pm on October 27, the candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website. This time CAT will be conducted in centres spread across around 150 test cities, as stated in a report by The Indian Express.

Talking about the registration fee, for Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons With Disability (PwD), it is Rs 1,150 and the fee for other category candidates is Rs 2,300.

Further, the CAT results are expected to be declared by the second week of January 2023, which will be valid till December 2023. Who will be eligible to appear for this exam? Interested candidates must hold a bachelor's degree with a minimum of 50 per cent marks or equivalent CGPA as awarded by any recognised university. It is to be noted that the minimum percentage for SC, ST and PwD category candidates is 45 per cent, as stated in a report by The Indian Express.

Moreover, separate options are available on the home page for the registration of non-IIM institutions. For this, authorities have to click on the link and fill in the required details namely the institute name, the name of the authorised official for correspondence and contact details. After this, the declaration box has to be ticked and the form should be submitted by selecting the submit option.

Who can apply for CAT 2022?

Candidates who completed their Bachelor's degree/equivalent qualification exam and those who are in their final year along with those who are waiting for their exam results. But if these candidates are selected, they will be allowed to join the programme provisionally only after submitting a certificate from the Principal/Registrar of their University/Institution (issued on or before the date as stipulated by the respective IIM) stating that they have met all the requirements for obtaining the bachelor's degree/equivalent qualification on the date of the issue of the certificate.

Further, during the selection process, the IIMs may verify eligibility at various stages.