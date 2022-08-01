On Monday, August 1, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) called out the ruling party in Telangana, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), over the claim that it is providing quality food to schools students of Telangana, stated a report in IANS.



"Doesn't your heart ache and conscience shatter after watching the little children suffer from excruciating pain and #Hunger, Mr.KCR !? How can Telangana nurture its young talents, when they are deprived of the basic nourishment they have the right to !!," BJP Lok Sabha Member from Nizamabad, Arvind Dharmapuri said. He said this while quoting a tweet from BJP in-charge of National Information and Technology department, Amit Malviya.



Sharing the video Malviya said: "Lord KCR and Prince KTR claim that their Govt provides quality food to students in schools. KCR claims to have consulted dieticians and designed meal plan, KTR brags more, says CM's grandson eats the same rice. Truth is that in last seven months 700 students reported food poisoning."



As stated in a report by IANS, with the intention of forming the government in Telangana next year, BJP has intensified its attack on the TRS government led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. It is also true that government schools in Telangana have been seeing a rise in cases of food poisoning.



For instance, girls students, as many as 36 of them, of the Tribal Welfare Girls School in Mahabubabad district headquarters were taken to the Government Area Hospital on Friday, July 29, as they were displaying symptoms of food poisoning. In Mahabubabad district alone, this was the second such incident in three days.