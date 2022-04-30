As heat waves affect parts of India and have led to the shutting of schools, extreme heat generated in the engine of a van has caused a tragic accident in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh. The radiator of a school van exploded, resulting in burn injuries in two children. The incident occurred in the morning hours of April 29, Friday.

The students who were injured in the accident have been identified as Chitra, who is four years old, and Dev Goswami, who is nine years old. Dev's father, Gaurav Goswami, has alleged that the vehicle was quite old and so the radiator exploded. The children have sustained burn injuries because of the hot water that splashed from the burst radiator. They were taken to a nearby private hospital immediately and first-aid was registered to them.

The van was on the way to the Kanha Makhan Public School in Mathura. A complaint was made to the school management about it, but Gaurav claimed that no one paid any attention. He has thus demanded action against the school management and the van driver. The Station House Officer (SHO) of Vrindavan police station, Ajay Kaushal said that heat had been the cause of the accident.