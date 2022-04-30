Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday, April 29, released the Mandate Document for National Curriculum Framework (NCF), which will provide guidelines to develop the curriculum and lay the path for the implementation of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The emphasis is on framing the curriculum from playschool, teacher and adult education. "We are open to suggestions from all sections, including madrasas and churches, on framing the curriculum. The suggestions can be sent through dedicated mobile apps. NEP will decolonise education and will ensure education for all — SC/STs, minorities, OBCs and poor. It is meant for the progress of society and economic development through education, leading to global impact," he said.

The country's present certificate and degree-centric system should transform to skill-centric education, which is what NEP aims at. The government is spending Rs 7.50 lakh crore to attract investments that will create more jobs. More skilled people will be needed in the future, he added.

"NEP, which was evolved by experts including Dr Kasturirangan, will be valid for the next 100 years. The committee took suggestions from people from 22 states, 600 districts and one lakh educationists at the grassroots level. The framework for the curriculum and learning material for playschools will be ready by Dasara. Across the country, 19,000 BEd colleges will come up and they will produce 19 lakh teachers every year. In Karnataka, capacities are being built to train 3.5 lakh teachers every year," he added.

The language cannot be an area of controversy. NEP and National Steering Committee have laid emphasis on local languages and mother tongues, said the union minister.

Dr Kasturirangan, Chairman, National Steering Committee for National Curricular Frameworks, said the curriculum is being developed for different age groups.

Minister for Higher Education Dr Ashwathnarayan CN and Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh were present as well.