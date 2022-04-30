The results of the Class XII examination of the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education were declared on Friday, April 29. On the same night, a 17-year-old allegedly died by suicide because she had failed in the English paper. The incident took place in the Gudrughat village in Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh.

The girl, identified as Rajni Lilhare, had jumped into a well. She had been feeling dejected over failing the exam and had left home that night. She had been on a call with her cousin and while speaking over the phone, she had jumped into the well. This information has been provided by the Tirodi police station in-charge Chen Singh Uikey, as mentioned in a PTI report.

Chen has also said that on hearing the sound of her jumping into the well, the girl's cousin had informed her family. However, by the time Rajni's family reached the scene, it was reported that she had already died. And they had alerted the police soon after. The police officials said that her body has been sent for post-mortem. The news was reported on April 30, Saturday. However, no other details have been mentioned.