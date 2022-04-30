The Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) has successfully concluded its first faculty development programme on April 29, Friday. The goal of the programme, primarily, was to discuss the effects of the pandemic on various professions and on human society, at large.

The programme had started on March 4, 2022. An inaugural session had been held on February 28. Till April 29, the programme had been held online, twice weekly, from 5 pm to 7 pm. It had been organised by the Outreach and Extension Division of Dr BR Ambedkar University.

As the official letter of the invite reads on the AUD website, the aim of the programme was three-faceted: to bring together various professionals sharing their experiences during the pandemic, to listen to expert voices and understand ways in which they had to improvise on their professions due to lockdown, and to discuss the short term and long term implications the pandemic has on human society.



Jitender Singh Shunty, President of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Sewa Dal and a Padma Shri awardee in 2021, was the chief guest of the event. "Service to people and communities has been the main theme of the entire programme and Dr Shunty and his organisation have played a lead role in serving society during a crisis," the university had stated, as noted by PTI.