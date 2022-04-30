On Friday, April 29, Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal praised Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT)'s performance, stating that the university's new multidisciplinary courses will prepare students for the future.



The remarks were made during the second meeting of the university's court which was chaired by the Lieutenant Governor, as per a report in PTI.



While talking on Twitter, he praised the university's efforts to promote high-quality education.



"I am certain that the new multidisciplinary courses of NSUT would make the students future-ready. As regards accounts of the University, advised authorities to take necessary action for settling the pending audit paras at the earliest," he tweeted.



Netaji Subhas Institute of Technology (NSUT) is a state-run university which is located in Dwaraka, New Delhi. In 2018, the institute had granted the University status



Through Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE), the admissions to NSUT are done.



Baijal, who is the Chancellor of the varsity, has chaired the university's court which consists of 13 members.



To ensure the active involvement of the members for effective guidance, Baijal advised the university to organise a half-yearly meeting of the court.