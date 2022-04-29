The names of the students who admitted to cheating in their Bar examination in Singapore last year have been made public. It has been revealed that three Indian-origin trainee lawyers were among the six students who are now facing a five-month disciplinary action.

Trainee lawyers Monisha Devaraj, Kushal Atul Shah and Sreeraam Ravenderan of Indian origin, along with Matthew Chow Jun Feng and Lionel Wong Choong Yoong had admitted to cheating, and had expressed deep remorse and repentance, according to a report by PTI. Another student, Lynn Kuek Yi Ting had denied cheating, but her explanation was rejected by the authorities. The students had been granted admission to the Singapore Institute of Legal Education (SILE).

The names of these students had initially been redacted from the case files, which were also sealed. However, on Wednesday, April 28, Justice Choo Han Teck withdrew this order, resulting in the names being revealed. The students said that they understood the consequences that this would bring and have expressed embarrassment at the same.

The exams were conducted online by the institute last year due to the pandemic. The institute has revealed that there were a few aspirants who cheated, despite there being preventive measures in place. The Law Society of Singapore has also decided not to admit these six students as solicitors or advocates.