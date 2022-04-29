To look into the "shortfall" in the enrollment of students from the SC/ST category in the varsity, an eight-member committee has been constituted by Vice-Chancellor of Delhi University (DU) Yogesh Singh.



Pankaj Arora, Dean of Student Welfare is the chair, while Gurpreet Singh, Join Dean Students Welfare, is the appointed Member Secretary, as stated in a report by PTI.



On April 25, Monday, a notice issued by the Joint Registrar stated: "The Vice-Chancellor has constituted a Committee to examine the issue regarding shortfall in the enrolment of the SC/ST students and make a recommendation to enhance the enrolment of SC/ST students in the University of Delhi with immediate effect."



The Vice-Chancellor, in a chat with PTI, shared that the committee has been formulated to check and understand why there is a shortfall in the enrollment of SC/ST students.



"Students generally get enrolled and then leave the seats, this results in the seats lying vacant. We wish to understand the reasons for this shortfall," Singh informed.



Within three to four weeks, the committee is expected to submit its report, the DU VC informed. "Thereafter, we will see what action needs to be taken," he said.



The committee also has Dean (admission) Sanjeev Singh, Prof KP Singh, Department of Library & Information Science; Prof Laishram Rajendrakumar Singh, BR Ambedkar Center for Biomedical Research (ACBR); Prof Rajiv Aggarwal, Principal of Deshbandhu College; Mahendra Meena, Assistant Professor at Shivaji College and Sudhanshu Kumar, Assistant Professor at Swami Shraddhanand College.