The Government of Karnataka will soon constitute a committee for formulating a new policy on AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics) informed Dr Ashwathnarayan CN, Minister for Higher Education; IT & BT, Science & Technology; Skill Development, Entrepreneurship & Livelihood, on Thursday, April 28.

Considering the growth of the AVGC sector, Animation and Gaming courses have been added to the Diploma curriculum and to suit the present-day industry demands, the Engineering curriculum has also been updated, as per a report in PTI.

“The National Education Policy emphasises on imparting modern streams of knowledge such as AVGC. This would enable the youth of the state to make use of the economic opportunities," he said.

Witnessing the enormous growth in the fields of filmmaking, entertainment and media in the state, the minister shared that animation and visual effects would break the monotony in the education field.

He also mentioned that the upcoming policy of AVGC will supplement this.